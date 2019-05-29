  • Download mobile app
29 May 2019
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 12 Results 2019 on May 30 at 10.30 am

Covai Post Network

May 29, 2019

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the results of the High School (Class 10) & Intermediate (Class 12) Examinations on May 30 at 10.30 am.


This year, a total of 1,49,950 students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board High School Examinations, while 1,24,867 students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board Intermediate Examinations.

Pan India Internet Private Limited (PIIPL) has tied up with the UBSE to publish the Uttarakhand Class 10 & 12 Results 2019 on its website www.results.shiksha for the ease of students.
 

Students can logon to the following websites to access their results:
www.results.shiksha

www.uttarakhandonline.in

www.uttarakhand.shiksha

We wish all students, Best of Luck!

 
Source: Newsvior

