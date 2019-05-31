V-Nourish Roped in Shah Rukh Khan as Brand Ambassador

Popular consumer brand, Veeba Foods has forayed into child nutrition segment with its new brand, V-Nourish, a scientifically designed wholesome nutrition supplement for kids above 5 years. Launched in 4 variants – Choco-Cookie flavour, Strawberry flavour, Badam flavour and Kesar Pista flavour, V-Nourish is available in modern trade and general trade stores across top 100 cities in the country.

Viraj Bahl & Shah Rukh Khan

The company has partnered with Shah Rukh Khan for V-Nourish’s launch campaign, Shaitan ki Jaan.

Childhood today is driven with a lot of choice and pressure of tomorrow, rather than the experiences and discoveries of today. Breaking this conventional mindset, V-Nourish stands strong with it’s core philosophy of ‘allowing children to experience the real childhood and fuel curiosity and creativity in every child.’ The marketing campaign reinstates this belief that children should be active, healthy, energetic and brimming with ideas and curiosity.

V-Nourish Flavours

Speaking about the partnership, Bollywood icon and father of three, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned, “I have been a first-hand observer of the struggles faced as a parent in ensuring that my children receive the right nutrition. When I met Viraj for the association, the fact that he has designed the product for his own children struck an immediate chord with the parent in me. In fact, I was so impressed with the passion and hard work put behind the product that I even agreed to lend my voice to the brand song. I’m really happy to become a part of this promising brand that aims to deliver on nutrition and taste to keep both parents and children delighted.”

The brand campaign, ‘Real Ingredients and Wholesome Nutrition for Shaitaan Ki Jaan’ will be live across top cities in India across print, television and online mediums.

“As an honest and transparent brand, we’ve tried our best to declare every information possible on the label itself so that the parents can truly understand what, why, how of their child’s nutrition. In the rational ad copy, we’ve introduced our product and at the same time have asked parents to not just go by the brand but actually read the label and discover and verify the goodness of the product themselves,” said, Viraj Bahl, Founder & MD of Veeba and V-Nourish.

About V-Nourish

Innovated by Veeba Foods’ Founder, Viraj Bahl and a team of Veeba research scientists, V-Nourish has over 40 Nutri-Boosters including high protein, micronutrients, prebiotics & probiotics to support growth & development of children to help them stay healthy and active. V-Nourish promises a unique product experience with the presence of real fruit chunks and nuts with every sip and is free of any artificial flavours, synthetic colors and added preservatives.

V-Nourish is being manufactured in a new integrated facility in Keshwana, Rajasthan and is spread over 200000 square feet of world class manufacturing space. The plant currently has around 300 workers engaged in production.