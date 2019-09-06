Valence Advises CPS Performance Materials on Acquisition of GEO Specialty Chemicals

by businesswireindia.com

The Valence Group has advised CPS Performance Materials (“CPS”) on its acquisition of GEO Specialty Chemicals (“GEO”). CPS is a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners (“Arsenal”). The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

GEO is a diverse supplier of specialty chemicals and materials to the coatings, adhesives, medical, water treatment and construction markets. The company operates in three divisions – Paints & Coatings, Water Treatment and Specialty & Construction – with leading positions in its primary chemistries from 19 production sites in the U.S. and Europe.

About CPS Performance Materials

CPS Performance Materials is a diversified specialty chemicals manufacturer of coatings additives, pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs, chemical illumination solutions, performance polymers, and fine chemicals and intermediates.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed 45 platform investments, and achieved 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience, and seeks companies typically in the range of $100 million to $500 million in enterprise value. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth and high value-add.

About The Valence Group

The Valence Group is a specialist investment bank offering M&A advisory services exclusively to companies and investors in the chemicals, materials and related sectors. The Valence Group team includes a unique combination of professionals with backgrounds in investment banking and strategy consulting within the chemicals and materials industries, all focused exclusively on providing M&A advisory services to the chemicals and materials sector. The firm’s offices are located in New York and London.

