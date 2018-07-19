  • Download mobile app

19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday

Value Woks – the Tasty, Affordable and All New Offering by Wok Express

by businesswireindia.com

July 19, 2018

Business Wire India
Wok Express, one of India’s leading Pan Asian QSR brands, has introduced an all new category to its ever-evolving menu – ‘Value Woks’. Priced at Rs. 55 onwards for the vegetarian variant and Rs. 85 onwards for the chicken variant, Value Woks promise to live up to their name – value for money, tasty and wholesome bowls of saucy rice and noodles, cooked to perfection! Patrons can now choose from four new set wok combinations – the all new sauce, Desi Chilli with Ramen Noodles & Onion / Capsicum, the crowd favourite, Teriyaki with Steamed Rice & Carrots and the classic, Schezwan with Steamed Rice & French Beans. With the serving size same as the personal wok, patrons can now enjoy their tasty woks at an affordable price!

Aayush Agrawal, Director – Lenexis Foodworks (Wok Express’ parent company) says, “We chose to launch an all new category – Value Woks, keeping in mind our customers’ discerning palate. By introducing an economical product, we’re looking to reach out to a wider audience, without compromising on either taste or portion sizes. The value woks, although priced at Rs. 55/85 onwards, are portioned just as Personal Woks. This category will now allow us to reach our bigger, untapped customer base, allow for new customers to come into the fold while also encourage repeat orders. Additionally, we’re also confident this category will allow our customers to taste new dishes, new combinations – all the while retaining the promise of value for money and tasty food!”
 
Wok Express recently celebrated its third anniversary amidst much fanfare – considering it hit a massive milestone of having sold 1 Million Woks in three years and counting! Also, with the recently launched all new restaurant in Pune recently, Wok Express is now 26 restaurants strong – 25 restaurants catering to the Mumbai, New Mumbai, Vasai-Virar & Thane areas and 1 in the Pimple Saudagar area of Pune. Incidentally, the brand also plans to launch two more restaurants in Pune this quarter, further strengthening its presence in the Maharashtra market. This, the brand believes, is also a training ground for its plans to launch in Delhi, Hyderabad & Bangalore in the near future. Its aim has always been to be present across all metros and successfully open about 100 more restaurants in the next 3 years.
 
For more information, please reach out to: Manasa Mantha | +91 9664340189 | manasa.mantha@lenexis.in
Source: Businesswire

