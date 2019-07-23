Vantage Business School to Commence PGDBM Course Specialising in Wealth Management

by businesswireindia.com

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd, a BSE listed company, is setting up Vantage Business School to create global wealth managers. Vantage Business School will commence Post Graduate Diploma in Business & Wealth Management () in the academic year 2019-2020.will be recognized by UGC/MHRD – Govt. of India, offered by NGA SCE, a division of NMIMS Deemed-to-be University.Vantage Business School has official accreditation with The American Academy of Financial Management (Colorado, USA) for CWM (Chartered Wealth Manager). The wealth management program is approved by SEBI as one of the qualifications required for being an authorized Investment Advisor.The 21century in India saw a spell of entrepreneurial ventures that have created an ever-growing High Net Worth Individuals or HNWI’s. India currently has the fourth-highest number of HNWIs in the Asia-Pacific region after Japan, China and Australia. The HNWI segment is the fastest growing segment leading to the growth of the wealth management industry, which could possibly be the most sought after career choice. The wealth management industry in India is growing rapidly mainly because of two reasons – the changing regulatory environment and increasing competition. Due to the growth rate, many big names have set up their wealth management division in India in the last few years.PGDBM with specialization in Wealth Management is a full-time 24-months post-graduate program in the nature of an MBA designed specifically for candidates aspiring to be a part of one of the fastest growing sector in India. Primarily aimed at grooming for a Wealth Management role with a Global Orientation, the program is designed with two aspects namely, management skills & wealth management tools. PGDBM – WM is a 2000 hour management program with approximately 1600 contact hours in 24 months. The first semester covers the general subjects while the second and third semester give functional stabilization & the last semester exposes to practical approach. Each course will be taught through a combination of case based learning, class discussions, assignments, field projects, seminar/ workshops, management games, role-plays & industry interactions. The program also includes 3 months of core subjective internship.Mr. Rajesh Dedhia, Director of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. and Trustee of LN College, has stated that Vantage Business School has been established in LN College campus, Borivali (East), Mumbai.The first batch will consist of 60 students. The entire course fee of 2 years will be Rs. 5 Lakh approximately. The course is backed up by 100% job placement in India & abroad. Celebrity Faculties will also address and guide the students.Source: Businesswire