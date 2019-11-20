Vasu Dev Kaushik Bags the “Global Top 50 Tech Leader” Awards Hosted by Interncon in Dubai

Intercon in collaboration with Prism events organized the Global Top 50 Tech Leaders Award recently in Dubai. The purpose of organizing this award show was to felicitate the young technology entrepreneurs who have done really well in their respective fields. Vasu Dev Kaushik, Co-founder and CTO of PINKSTA was chosen for the award among Top 50 Global tech leaders for his excellent work in technology.

Mr. Vasu Dev Kaushik, CTO and Co-founder, PINKSTA receiving the Global Tech Leader Award

Vasu Dev Kaushik is Co-founder & CTO at PINKSTA and a qualified expert who possesses exceptional technological know-how. He has worked as Tech Head in JetSetGo Aviations, online marketplace for Private Jet and Helicopters, was a CEO at My Solutions 4 U, Start-up Technical Consulting Agency; senior iOS App Developer in Connexun, a Geo-location based Mobile App which provides news, information and content across the globe, iOS Developer at WINIT Software, company specializing in Mobile Sales Force Automation Solutions. His expertise in technology allowed him to reach such a level and win this award beating all his fellow competitors.

Mr. Vasu Dev Kaushik, CTO and Co-founder, PINKSTA

After receiving incredible nominations, it was really difficult for the jury to select the entrepreneurs who deserve to win this award. There were various categories for this award like Global Top 50 Leaders, Global Top 50 Tech Visionaries, Global Top 50 Tech Companies in which Vasu Dev Kaushik Co-founder and CTO of PINKSTA won the award as one of the global top 50 leaders. All the winners of the award were selected individuals and companies who have greatly contributed to the industry and they were also measured on four parameters which were overall reach, Industry Impact, Spirit of Innovation, Market Demand and Future Readiness.

Vasu Dev Kaushik, Co-founder and CTO of PINKSTA on winning the award said, “It takes a lot of effort and hard work to establish any business and reach heights and it feels honored to be felicitated with such an award at such a big platform. This is a platform where I can thank all my mentors, teachers, people who have always inspired me and most importantly my parents without whom it would not have been possible. I would like to express my heartiest gratitude to all the jury members who thought that I deserve to win this recognition beating all my competitors."

The Global Top 50 awards were organized by Intercon, which is a leading tech services company in collaboration with Prism which is an international events management company. They keep on organizing such events worldwide in order to give recognition to all the tech entrepreneurs who have worked hard are pioneers in their business globally.

About Intercon

As a highly successful tech services company, Intercon have worked with hundreds of companies in healthcare, gaming, IoT, AI, ML, credit bureau, defence etc. That alone however wasn’t sufficient. Why you ask? Because, from the very beginning, we’ve strived to do and achieve more with the resources we have at hand. We’ve always wanted to venture into uncharted domains, take risks and experiment with new things! This very want gave birth to our events firm, Prism Events, Inc. headquartered in sunny SoCal (Santa Monica). We kick started our journey by putting together our first conference, focusing on technology in healthcare, IFAH (formerly called Smart Health conference) Las Vegas. The success of the event motivated us to do a follow-up event in Dubai in November 2018.2019 promises to be a key year in our quest to disrupt the conference space with 2 events for IFAH lined up in Las Vegas (18-20 June, 2019) and Singapore (17-19 December, 2019). More importantly, we plan to return to our first love – The internet and its associated technologies! InterCon is our take on disrupting the internet technology space, having done well with the healthcare conference, IFAH. The inaugural InterCon is scheduled to be held at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas on 18-20 June, 2019.At InterCon, we’re looking forward to bringing together some of the leading minds in the tech space on a common platform and help drive the new global economy by sharing ideas, innovation and things that shape the future of technology

About PINKSTA

PINKSTA provides the best cash back offers from restaurants, eateries, bars, lounges, cafes, spas, salons, beauty parlours and fashion stores. Currently operating in Delhi-NCR, customers can search for offers and discounts before making any purchase to get the best deals through this app. PINKSTA also offers the facility to redeem Cash Back stars to pay for Mobile Bills, DTH, Data Card etc. Referral Program are also an interesting feature of the app. PINKSTA is a 6 months old startup Co-founded by Mr. Rajneesh Khattar, a digital marketing expert with over 10 years of experience and Mr. Vasu Dev, having more than 7 years of experience in mobile technology and startup technical consultations. PINKSTA is both a customer and vendor centric app as it has great offerings for both. Customers canuse it to get cash backs or discounts while they are shopping at stores, eating out at restaurants, availing beauty services and much more. Customer gets cash back while doing his daily shopping in the market. Customer gets the freedom to choose merchants & products & still earn Cash Back. He has the freedom to pay via any mode. There’s no lower-limit for earning cash back. This is made possible through its association with outlets across all the categories. Customers can use the app when they make a purchase from any store or avail any service. On uploading the bill on PINKSTA, customer gets confirmed cash back and at the same time, automatically participates in a lucky draw to win iPhone X or other amazing prizes. For example, a user can get Rs. 5000/-cash back on the purchase of Rs. 20000/- outfit which can be later used to pay a mobile/DTH bill. This means the phone bill is paid absolutely free from him/her. For the vendors too, there is no intermediary involved. Thus, the transaction is completely between them and the customers. PINKSTA only routes the customers to the vendors and is not involved in the payment process. PINKSTA aims to expand its operations PAN India in the coming future.