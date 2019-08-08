  • Download mobile app
08 Aug 2019, Edition - 1486, Thursday
Vedanta Lanjigarh Conducts Awareness Programme on World Breastfeeding Week

by businesswireindia.com

August 8, 2019

Business Wire India

  • Over 100 pregnant and lactating mothers from Jagannathpur, Lanjigarh, Basantapada attended the programme
  • A health camp was conducted where the women were provided with medical facilities & ‘Tiranga’ lunch
  • A booklet was distributed to spread awareness on breastfeeding
 
Observing World Breastfeeding Week with the theme ‘Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding’, Vedanta Aluminium, Lanjigarh unit organised a training programme for over 100 women from the nearby communities. A health camp was also conducted where lactating women and new-borns were provided with medical facilities, medicines, and free health check-ups.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rakesh Mohan, COO – Vedanta Aluminium, Lanjigarh unit said, “We are proud of our initiative that seeks to provide proper care to a mother and her child. It is important for a mother to know the correct practices that will preserve her health and that of the baby. Ensuring well-being of the people of the community is a core part of our ethos and belief."
 
The Child Development Programme Officer (CDPO), Lanjigarh block and two lady doctors from Biswanathpur were present at the occasion. Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) members and lady supervisors were also a part of the training programme. The guests and participants also consisted of women from the township, employees, pregnant women and OISF personnel.
 
The women were informed about colostrum feeding and exclusive six-month breastfeeding that are necessary for the new-borns. The programme also imparted valuable information on prenatal and postnatal care including proper nutrition and healthy food habits for mothers. Exclusive booklets on breastfeeding were distributed among all participants.
 
The awareness session was followed by a health check-up for the beneficiaries and distribution of iron tablets. This was followed by 'Tiranga' lunch that represented a healthy and balanced diet. Source: Businesswire

