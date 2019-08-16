Velodyne Files Patent Infringement Complaint with ITC Against Hesai and RoboSense

by businesswireindia.com

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. filed a patent infringement complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) against Hesai Photonics Technology Co., Ltd. and Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (a.k.a. RoboSense) for violations of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 which makes unfair methods of competition and importation of certain products into the United States unlawful. Earlier this week, Velodyne also filed patent infringement complaints against Hesai and RoboSense in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Velodyne Lidar’s Alpha Puck™, Ultra Puck™ and Puck™ surround view sensors (left to right). (Photo: Business Wire)

Velodyne is asking the ITC to investigate these lidar manufacturers for unlawfully importing and selling lidar sensors that infringe Velodyne’s patented lidar technology (U.S. Patent 7,969,558). Velodyne requests the ITC issue permanent limited exclusion orders and cease and desist orders against Hesai and RoboSense to stop the importation and sale of rotating 3D lidar devices and products in the United States that infringe Velodyne’s patented lidar technology.

“Velodyne Lidar Inc. is the inventor of surround view lidar,” said David Hall, Founder & CEO, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. “We are an invention-based company and vigorously defend our intellectual property to enable us to keep investing in and innovating our technology.”

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Puck™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

