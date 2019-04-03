Velodyne Lidar Announced as Finalist for AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

by businesswireindia.com

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has been named as a finalist in the Vision/Camera Systems & Components category of the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). Velodyne was selected from a pool of accomplished applicants as one of several finalists. Winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at AUVSI XPONENTIAL on Tuesday, Apr. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CDT at McCormick Place in Chicago.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005203/en/

Velodyne Alpha Puck™ delivers a high-resolution surround-view image to accurately measure and analyze any environment for mobile mapping, as well as real-time inspection, detection, and monitoring applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

XCELLENCE awards finalist Velodyne Alpha Puck™ delivers a high-resolution surround-view image to accurately measure and analyze any environment for mobile mapping, as well as real-time inspection, detection, and monitoring applications. The performance, range, and compact form factor of Velodyne sensors enable developers to design versatile systems that can be configured to any mapping need.

“The rapid growth of the unmanned systems industry is reshaping our future by expanding business markets, providing consumers with innovative solutions and even saving lives,” said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI. “The XCELLENCE awards recognize companies and individuals who are achieving remarkable results with unmanned systems technology to benefit our communities.”

At AUVSI XPONENTIAL, Frank Bertini, UAV and Robotics Business Manager at Velodyne (booth #1420), will deliver a featured presentation on the business cases for 3D lidar technology in mobile mapping applications. Bertini will discuss revenue-generating strategies created by adding lidar to drones, backpacks, and all-terrain vehicles (ATV) to build autonomous solutions.

“Velodyne sensors provide systems developers the rich computer perception data needed to enable high-performing mapping systems in a lightweight, versatile solution,” said Mike Jellen, President and CCO, Velodyne Lidar. “Velodyne sensors make it quick and easy to build highly accurate 3D models of any environment in aerial mapping and surveying.”

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides the smartest, most powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. In 2005, Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems, revolutionizing perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the perfect for L4-L5 autonomy Alpha Puck™, the ultra-wide angle VelaDome™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™. To learn more about lidar, please visit Velodyne’s Lidar 101 webpage.

About AUVSI

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)—the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics—represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005203/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005203/en/Source: Businesswire