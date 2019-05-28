Velodyne Wins Patent Challenge

by businesswireindia.com

Velodyne has won a patent challenge brought by competitor Quanergy. In making its ruling the US Patent Trial and Appeals Board on May 23, 2019 upheld the patentability of all claims in Velodyne’s pioneering ‘558 patent. The ‘558 patent relates to a lidar based 3D point cloud measuring system used for Autonomous Vehicles, ADAS, Robotic vision, and other diverse applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005173/en/

Velodyne Lidar’s Alpha Puck, Ultra Puck, and Puck. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Velodyne Lidar Inc. is the inventor of the surround view lidar and we were confident that our patent would be upheld,” said Marta Hall, President, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. “The ruling was not a surprise because real-time surround view lidar was invented by our Founder, David Hall, and the company holds a number of foundational patents relative to this technology. We are an invention-based company and will always be inventing and innovating technologies, so we take protecting our hard-earned intellectual property seriously. In response to the ruling, we’ll be evaluating our enforcement options moving forward.”

Velodyne is the highest volume supplier of lidar sensors to the automotive industry with more than 250 customers globally. Lidar sensors are a central component of autonomous vehicles (AVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Initially introduced as a solution for AVs, the lidar market is rapidly growing for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems which could reduce forward-facing driving accidents, biking, and pedestrian fatalities. The 3D vision of lidar is increasingly recognized as an important sensor to detect roadway danger and promote public safety.

The technology provides 3D vision, providing “eyes” for robotics and machines, for uses beyond automotive applications. Velodyne’s sensors are currently sold and used in a wide range of new technologies and rapidly growing industries, including unmanned aerial vehicles, delivery services, mapping, industrial robotics, industrial safety, security, precision agriculture, gaming, and marine uses.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart and highly powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. In 2005, Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems, revolutionizing perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, Alpha Puck™, which is optimized for L4-L5 autonomy, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005173/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005173/en/Source: Businesswire