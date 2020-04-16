Ventilator Manufacturers Unite to Form Ventilator Training Alliance and Create App to Help Frontline Medical Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

by businesswireindia.com

Several of the world’s ventilator manufacturers have formed a Ventilator Training Alliance (VTA) and partnered with Allego to create a mobile app that frontline medical providers can use to access a centralized repository of ventilator training resources. Dräger, GE Healthcare, Getinge, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden, and Philips have joined this humanitarian training coalition. The VTA app – powered by learning and readiness platform provider Allego – connects respiratory therapists, nurses and other medical professionals with ventilator training resources from alliance member companies, including instructional how-to videos, manuals, troubleshooting guides, and other ventilator-operation expertise critical to helping responders treat patients suffering from COVID-19-related respiratory distress.

“We can help overcome this pandemic by collaborating across companies, agencies and industries to deliver smart solutions that add value and reduce stress for frontline healthcare heroes when every minute matters,” said Patrick Berges, chair of the VTA and vice president of commercial capabilities, which is part of the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group at Medtronic. “This training alliance is a great example of that collaborative spirit. Being able to share content from a variety of ventilator manufacturers all in one place ensures that hospitals can quickly access information they may need to accelerate putting life-saving ventilators to use.”

Ventilators play a critical role in the management of patients who require respiratory assistance because they cannot breathe effectively due to a severe illness, such as COVID-19. Speed and ease of access to ventilator training could have a direct impact on patients’ health during the COVID-19 crisis.

Content on the VTA app can be accessed on iOS and Android devices — even in environments with little to no Wi-Fi access — or from a web browser. The app provides healthcare professionals multi-language closed captioning and mobile background audio when multitasking.

“The Allego platform was built to give professionals access to learning, content and collaboration in this time of need, and there’s never been a greater need for emergency training of medical staff than now,” said Yuchun Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Allego. “We’re honored to partner with these ventilator manufacturers to provide this all-in-one knowledge resource to healthcare staff. Every one of the professionals working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic has become a hero in our eyes.”

The app is provided at no cost to medical professionals. To download the Ventilator Training Alliance knowledge hub application, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play store, or click here to access the hub from any Web browser.

The Ventilator Training Alliance provides a library of training and product resources for medical professionals. Created through a partnership between ventilator manufacturers, including Dräger, GE Healthcare, Getinge, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden, and Philips and powered by Allego, the central knowledge hub provides free mobile access to video tutorials, instruction manuals, and other training materials for equipment that is critical to helping clinicians treat patients suffering from COVID-19 related respiratory distress.

If you are a ventilator manufacturer and would like to join the alliance, please send your request to: [email protected].

Allego is a software provider that ensures employees have the skills and timely knowledge to succeed in their jobs. Using Allego, employees can learn, collaborate, and share content, all within an easy-to-use mobile app. Companies can quickly create and share fresh, bite-sized content so employees across departments and geographies have access to consistent information. Hundreds of thousands of professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Allego, please visit www.allego.com.

