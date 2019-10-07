Verizon Media Brings Trailblazing MAKERS Brand to India

Verizon Media, home to widely-used consumer brands like Yahoo Cricket, Yahoo Mail and HuffPost India launched MAKERS India. The launch follows the success of MAKERS, a digital and video storytelling platform, that has accelerated the women’s movement in the US.

MAKERS India will be the gateway to powerful stories from trailblazing women in the country, influencing a narrative that can drive real impact and change.

championing issues like gender equality and inclusivity in the workplace.

will

in the country.

As it expands its footprint, MAKERS India has entered a strategic partnership with start-up media platform YourStory

women changemakers both online and on the ground.

“From the moment we founded MAKERS, the vision was to harness the power of storytelling and sharing real life experiences to inspire action. We are thrilled to take the MAKERS mission to India to celebrate and support all women who are speaking up, speaking out, and using their voices to drive equality forward,” said Dyllan McGee, Founder & Executive Producer, MAKERS

“We see compelling opportunities to serve India’s expanding audience of women, who now comprise over 42% of Internet users in the country. Now more than ever, women in India are raising their voice for change. Given the digital revolution unfolding across the country

especially at the workplace, this is an exciting time for us to launch MAKERS India. Together with YourStory, we want to empower this growing community of Indian women to propel change and shape a new narrative for women in the country as it takes forward the innovative, powerful storytelling MAKERS is known for in the US,” said

and

engage meaningfully with women audiences in India through relevant, interactive forums and events, on themes that matter to women here.

MAKERS.com launched in 2012 in the US. The MAKERS movement grew out of Emmy and DuPont award-winning journalist and filmmaker Dyllan McGee’s documentary film Makers: Women Who Make America, about the struggle for women's equality

This unique global digital and video storytelling platform has the largest and most dynamic collection of women's stories ever as sembled.

To date, MAKERS has over 4,500 videos from more than 400 groundbreaking women.

These include original interviews with global women leaders like Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Sheryl Sandberg.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment in the women’s movement in India,Through visual storytelling, podcasts, live events, documentaries and award-winning digital content, MAKERS Indialead conversations that nurture an inclusive, empowered community of womenThe inaugural event launched the campaign #OurTimeIsNow. MAKERS India will power this campaign that urges Indians to take a stand and collectively raise their voices, both online and offline, to accelerate the women’s movement in India. #OurTimeIsNow will amplify the voices of women breaking down cultural and societal barriers. It will give a powerful voice to women who have till now gone unheard or not had the opportunities to make bolder choices.to help connect the MAKERS India community withand the Government of India’s push for women’s inclusion,“Bringing together YourStory’s content expertise with Verizon Media’s leading-edge tech will create an unparalleled platform to connect women in India and catalyze change. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to drive impact with MAKERS India, to advance the women’s movement in India,” saidMAKERS India will create new avenues for women to come together as a community. It will also offer brands the opportunity to