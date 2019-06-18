  • Download mobile app
19 Jun 2019, Edition - 1436, Wednesday
Viaan Industries Ltd – a Raj Kundra Promoted Company, Partners With Indian Cyber Security Whizkid Manan Shah

by businesswireindia.com

June 18, 2019

Business Wire India
Serial entrepreneur Raj Kundra has partnered with Mumbai based premier cyber security firm, Avalance Tech.
 
This partnership will further scale Avalance’s work in the field of anti-piracy and data security. Speaking on this development, Kundra, “It gives me great pleasure to partner with Manan Shah to offer Cyber Security, Anti-Piracy, and Anti-Counterfeiting services. Avalance will be your one stop shop with a core focus to curb the blatant piracy that takes place in our film industry.”
 
Similarly, Manan Shah, the boy wizard and school dropout who became a successful first generation entrepreneur said, “Mr. Kundra has built various big and successful brands and his tutelage will help us move the company to the next level. We want to expand in newer geographies and contribute towards India’s cyber security mission. Our goal is to be a Fortune 500 company within five years and we are on track with achieving a revenue of $2-3 million next year.”
 
Avalance provides cyber security, anti-piracy, anti-counterfeiting to 50+ organizations that include some of the Largest Banks, Fortune 500 organizations, Government Organizations, Law Enforcement Organizations, and Production Houses.
 
The company has also successfully provided antipiracy services to many Bollywood Production houses and some of the films we have secured are The Accidental Prime Minister, Namaste England, Gujjubhai Most Wanted and Aiyaary.
Source: Businesswire

