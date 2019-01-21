Vineet Nanda Joins CHD Developers as Director Strategy Sales Marketing and Customer Experience

Vineet Nanda joined CHD Developers as Director, Strategy, Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience today. He is a game changer and a turnaround specialist with over three decades of proven track record in manufacturing and real estate sectors. With a collective experience of more than 30 years, including pan India real estate experience of 12 years, he has catapulted multiple developers into market-leading positions. His in-depth understanding of market dynamics, customer-centric approach, sharp business acumen and the unique ability to translate vision and strategy into robust execution makes him a very dynamic and results-oriented leader.

Vineet Nanda, RK Mittal and Gaurav Mittal

Prior to joining CHD, Vineet Nanda held top management positions at reputed large organizations such as USHA International, Omaxe, M3M India and Central Park. He has led over thirty residential and twelve commercial projects where he surpassed his sales targets consistently, sold over 2.5 million sq. ft. per annum and even turned around stalled projects.

As per Vineet, “My stint with USHA International as their National Head, Auto Components, shaped my process-driven approach and Omaxe gave me a rich and diverse real estate experience.”

On his appointment, RK Mittal, Chairman, CHD Developers said, “Vineet is ‘THE’ thing that has happened to CHD. With his incredible ability to inspire and energize employees, partners, and customers, I am confident that we will witness a renewed momentum at CHD and transcend new heights with happy and satisfied customers.”

Gaurav Mittal, Managing Director, CHD Developers added, “2019 is a year of new energies for us with Vineet and his sprightly young team on board. Vineet not only understands the pulse of his customers very well, his core values reflect ours of transparency and commitment to our customers and partners.”

CHD Developers is a distinguished BSE listed company founded in 1990 and have already delivered over 5 million sq. ft. of residential townships and apartments, commercial complexes and restaurants. They have truly influenced lifestyles with spectacular developments such as Mediterranean architecture inspired villas, golf-themed condominiums, forest-inspired living and resort like serviced apartments. CHD believes in creating ‘Happy and Healthy Communities’ by delivering beyond the customer’s expectation.