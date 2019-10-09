Vinod Cookware Introduces India’s First Premium SAS Metal ‘Triply Platinum Series’

Vinod Cookware India’s Oldest Cookware Brand, revolutionizes the Traditional Indian Kitchen with the launch of SAS Metal ‘Triply Platinum Series’, challenging the traditional Stainless-Steel Cookware in Indian Market. The Triply Platinum Series enables Burn free, no sticking, hassle free experience with Stainless Steel Cookware.

Vinod Cookware – Triply Platinum Series

Like the name suggests, the SAS Metal is premium triple layer construction which means Stainless steel – Aluminium – Stainless Steel (SAS) sandwiched technology. The upper layer is 18/8 stainless steel food grade. The middle layer of aluminium evenly distributes heat, and makes sure there is no hot spot that would burn your food and save up to 20% fuel and cooking time. It also enables enhanced heat retention and transmission. And the bottom layer is SS 430 Magnetic stainless steel which makes it suitable for both gas stove and induction.

Speaking on the newest launch Noted Chef, connoisseur, gourmand & gastronomic junkie for new flavours Vicky Ratnani adds, “This is India’s answer to some really good Cookware with state-of-the-art Technology. It’s an amazing series launched by Vinod Cookware, and like I always say your recipe cooks the best with best ingredients and best cookware.”

“Stainless Steel Cooking has been in the Industry and in our Kitchen for the longest. However, lack of right composition or Technology in its construction has brought limitations to its usage. Challenging those experiences, we have introduced the revolutionary ‘Triply Platinum Series’, which upskills the age-old methods to healthier and new age needs,” said Mr. Sunil Agarwal – Director, Vinod Cookware.

Bringing focus to age old method of Cooking, Vinod brings Stainless Steel Cookware back to the mainstream with the newest Technology. Adding further, the Cookware with its silver shine and a mirror glossy polish serves the purpose, from ‘Cookware to Serve ware’.

The product is already available with leading retail stores and Amazon e-commerce stores starting for Rs. 2000/-

About Vinod Cookware

Established in 1986 – Vinod Cookware is the pioneer of ‘Sandwich bottom’ in the cookware industry. With more than 400 products across seven categories Vinod Cookware’s Pressure Cooker is the firm’s biggest success story. The product range has expanded into state-of-the-art cooking technologies such as non-stick cookware, hard anodized cookware and more. Crafted with a complete understanding of the Indian kitchen and using premium quality stainless steel, Vinod’s products are an instant connect with home-makers of all ages. Besides, the company’s insistence on research and development gets for its products the edge of convenience and durability. The trust earned from the customers has also got the company many awards, one of the prized titles also being the ‘Best Expo House’.

For more information, please visit website: www.vinodcookware.com.