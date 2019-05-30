Visa Increases Global Investment in Women’s Soccer

by businesswireindia.com

Heading into the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, Visa (NYSE:V) today announced an expanded commitment to women’s soccer, leveraging the brand’s sponsorship platform to inspire women athletes amidst the global gender equality and women’s empowerment movement.

Visa announces Five-Year Partnership with U.S. Soccer Federation in Support of U.S. Women’s National Team, Presenting Sponsor of SheBelieves Cup (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sport presents a huge opportunity for women to pursue their dreams on and off the field,” said Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer, Visa. “Women make the vast majority of consumer purchases and start millions of small businesses a year. By making a substantial investment in women’s initiatives, including soccer, Visa is celebrating this powerful global force.”

Visa’s Newest Investments Include:

Supporting Women’s Soccer in the U.S. and Beyond

Partnership with United States Soccer Federation

Visa has entered a five-year sponsorship agreement with the world leader in women’s soccer, the U.S. Soccer Federation, to contribute to its long-standing investment in the development of women’s soccer and support the U.S. Women’s National Team through 2023. The support of U.S. Women’s Soccer complements Visa’s global investment in women’s soccer through partnerships with UEFA Women’s Football and Visa’s longstanding partnership with FIFA, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 and FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018.

Visa will be the presenting sponsor of the SheBelieves Cup, which was started in the run-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™, a four-team women’s international team tournament played in the United States each year. The tournament is based around U.S. Soccer’s SheBelieves initiative, focused on inspiring young girls and women to accomplish their goals and dreams. The agreement between U.S. Soccer and Visa was facilitated by Soccer United Marketing (SUM), U.S. Soccer’s partner for the past 15 years.

“We are incredibly excited Visa is partnering with us on our overall mission to become the preeminent sport in the U.S.,” said Jay Berhalter, chief commercial officer, U.S. Soccer. “With Visa joining us in our long-term investment in women’s soccer, we will continue to increase opportunities for women players, coaches and referees at all levels. Overall, we are looking forward to Visa helping us reach our mission by increasing participation, developing world class players, coaches and referees, and increasing fan engagement.”

“Soccer United Marketing is proud to facilitate this multi-year partnership between U.S. Soccer and Visa,” said Jen Cramer, senior vice president, SUM. “We are always looking to establish partnerships with iconic, forward-thinking brands who are committed to advancing the game and developing female leaders for the next generation both in athletics and business. This exciting relationship between Visa and U.S. Soccer will elevate soccer’s popularity to even higher levels in North America, especially in advance of this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™.”

Amplifying Women in Soccer

Visa is launching a new U.S. marketing campaign celebrating the U.S. Women’s National Team. The centerpiece is a new ad spotlighting stars Mallory Pugh, Becky Sauerbrunn, Rose Lavelle,Jessica McDonald, Abby Dahlkemper and Adrianna Franch as they attempt to earn a fourth star by winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™ title. The ad provides a glimpse into the players’ hard work and determination as they strive to achieve greatness on the world stage this summer. This builds upon Visa’s new global ad campaign, “One Moment Can Change the Game,” focused on elevating women in sports.

“My teammates inspire me in so many ways every day,” said Mallory Pugh, United States Women’s National Team Forward. “I am so proud to be part of Visa’s campaign which celebrates athletes the way we are and showcases the magic moments on the field. Visa’s campaign is another incredibly empowering message for women and girls.”

Celebrating Women at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™

Player of the Match, Presented by Visa

Visa is the presenting sponsor of the Player of the Match for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™, celebrating women soccer players. Soccer fans worldwide will have the opportunity to vote on FIFA.com for their favorite player for each of the 52 matches during the tournament. Players can be selected for their outstanding performance – amazing play, display of sportsmanship, or some other moment on the field.

The Player of the Match, Presented by Visa, trophy is designed to celebrate and create an opportunity for fans to have a voice and contribute to the growing recognition of the women in soccer across the world.

Team Visa Expansion

Visa’s roster of Team Visa athletes is expanding, as 18 new women’s soccer players from 16 countries will join Team Visa. They include: Ellie Carpenter (Australia), Christine Sinclair (Canada), Nadia Nadim (Denmark), Lucy Bronze (England), Fran Kirby (England), Nikita Parris (England), Eugenie Le Sommer (France), Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany), Laura Giuliani (Italy), Shanice vd Sanden (Netherlands), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Ewa Pajor (Poland), Kim Little (Scotland), Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland), Alexia Putellas (Spain), Kosovare Asllani (Sweden), Didem Karagenç (Turkey) and Megan Rapinoe (United States).

Since the beginning of the Team Visa program in 2000, on average fifty four percent of Team Visa have been women, including the newly announced 18 women soccer players from around the world. The program has supported more than 400 athletes and aims to provide athletes with the resources needed to achieve their goals on and off the field.

Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women’s Global Edition

On the opening day of the tournament on June 7, Visa will host the finals event for its first global competition focused on celebrating women entrepreneurs who are making strides in Fintech and Social Impact around the world. Twelve finalists from six regions will pitch their solutions for a chance to win the grand prize of $100,000 per challenge.

Uplifting Women from the Field to the Boardroom

Visa’s support for women goes beyond the playing field. Ninety four percent of women in the C-suite have played a sport at some time in their lives.1 Given the correlation between success in sport and business, Visa is a catalyst for supporting and championing women in all facets of life. Visa’s investment in women’s soccer globally builds on Visa’s initiatives that support women entrepreneurs and small business owners. Others include:

She’s Next, Empowered by Visa, a global program championing women in their efforts to fund, run and grow their small businesses.

Money is Changing, Visa’s multimillion-dollar campaign in the U.S., which builds on its millennial women focus and highlights practical steps women have taken to change the game and challenge existing taboos when it comes to money.



“As a leading sponsor of women’s soccer and advocate for female empowerment, Visa is dedicated to accelerating the growing support of the game, on and off the field,” continued Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer, Visa. “From championing professional players and celebrating their stories, to tapping into the strength of the Visa brand and elevating the game’s visibility across the world, Visa’s commitment to women’s soccer is here to stay.”

1 EY and espnW “Where Will You Find Your Next Leader?” study

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

