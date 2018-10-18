Vision Express Celebrates World Sight Day 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Vision Express, India’s leading optical retail chain (a JV between Reliance Retail & Grand Vision), celebrated World Sight Day 2018 by launching an eye care awareness campaign ‘#EyecareEverywhere’ across social media channels and its 165+ stores. In alignment with Grand Vision’s global motto for the day, to spread “Eye care Everywhere”, Vision Express India, initiated a comprehensive campaign.

The World Sight Day (WSD) is celebrated every year on the second Thursday in the month of October. It is an international annual awareness day dedicated to drawing attention towards global eye health and care. World Health Organization (WHO) in association with IAPB celebrated the World Sight Day for the first time in the year 2000.



As per reports, India loses about $37 billion in annual productivity because of poor eye health of its people. Negligence of eye care is the primary reason for India having one-third of the world’s blind population. “As an eye care solution provider, we realize the growing need to highlight the eye care related issues in India. #EyecareEverywhere campaign is our initiative to bring public attention towards increasing blindness & vision impairment in the country”, says Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, CEO, Vision Express.



As part of the campaign, participants had to participate in a fun awareness drive where they had to spot a “chashma” around them and share the picture on any of the Vision Express’ social media pages. “Spot the Chashma activity was our plan to engage the smartphone generation in our movement to spread eye health awareness”, adds Mr. Bhatia.



On this World Sight Day, Grand Vision Head Quarters along with its network partners in 44 countries around the world, took up various initiatives to spread eye care awareness. Giving a second life to pre-owned eyewear is also a campaign taken up by many countries including Vision Express India. The frames collected through this effort help us deliver eye care to more people who need it but cannot afford spectacles. Vision Express India also conducted several free eye camps in this period across schools, colleges and other institutions like the Rotary Club.

Source: Businesswire