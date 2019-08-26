Vivarea by K Raheja Corp Now a Pentacle in Mumbai’s Skyline

Raheja Vivarea, K Raheja Corp’s flagship luxury residential offering that set the benchmark for luxe residences as way back as 2009, has launched its fifth and final tower. In continuity with its brand promise, this tower too has lavish living experiences that are yet unparalleled in the ‘luxury residence’ segment in Mumbai. With a veritable clientele of head honchos and CXOs representing corporate India as existing residents, Raheja Vivarea offers the best amenities and privacy they deserve. Raheja Vivarea’s last tower opens doors to just a select few who will be part of this respectable consortium. Upon completion, around 400 families will reside in harmony over this sprawling 14 acre complex at Mahalaxmi.

5th & the Final Tower Spread across 4.2 acres

Low density development

8.5 acres dedicated to landscape and leisure

Homes with 3 side views

Part of the larger 14 acre gated community

Enjoys over 90 lavish amenities across sports, entertainment and wellness

Club spanning 24,000 sq. ft.

A chance to be part of a like-minded set of people

Raheja Vivarea’s 5th Tower will stand tall at 44 floors with opulent 3 and 4 BHK apartments with elevated ceiling and views on 3 sides. The 5th tower alone will be spread across 4.2 acres of land, making it a low density development and delivering to residents not just state of the art amenities, but access to a like-minded fraternity and the much needed privacy a luxury home must provide. The tower also gets direct access to 8.5 acres of landscape and leisure, over 90 lavish amenities like temperature controlled swimming pool, multiple gymnasiums, sports courts, mini theaters & a ready to use club spanning over 24,000 sq. ft.

Raheja Vivarea is not just a residence of frills and fancies, but has been meticulously created to give back to the environment. It is South Mumbai’s first ever IGBC Green Home Gold Certified project, which makes it sustainable and a green home, that is good on the environment and its residents.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Kishore Bhatija, MD – Real Estate Development | K Raheja Corp said, “Raheja Vivarea has been painstakingly crafted, weaving each aspect basis relevance to the discerning residents, and its luxury quotient; add to this the brand’s reputation and trust, and we have the perfect mix for Mumbai’s power address. With Raheja Vivarea, right from start, we endeavored to end the monotony of concrete and create an address which would be rated as creative and artistic and have stayed committed ever since. With this tower, we look forward to welcoming a new set of astute residents, who will complete this dwelling for 400 of India’s distinguished families.”

Raheja Vivarea

Nestled in the heart of the city, Vivarea is located in Mahalaxmi in close proximity to the commercial hubs of Lower Parel, Nariman Point and Bandra-Kurla Complex. The residents also get unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea and Mahalaxmi Racecourse while ensuring enhanced privacy and on the eastern side one can get a view of the famed Mumbai docks. The location offers a desirable mix of infrastructure, connectivity and civic amenities.

Aimed to ensure that all conveniences and amenities are integrated into the project, and catering to recreational space for all age groups, it is a well balanced mix of manicured gardens, soothing water cascades, and lush open spaces. Enter Raheja Vivarea, and one experiences the grandness right from the entrance to the lobbies, enveloped with the warmth, making it the perfect home.

