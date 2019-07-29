vivo Breaks Its Own Shipment Record: Ships 5.8 Million Smartphones in Q2, 2019

Business Wire India
As per the latest Canalys Q2 2019 report
, vivo India has registered an impressive 63% annual growth and has broken its previous shipment record of 3.6 million (Q2, 2018) and clocked a whopping 5.8 million units in Q2, 2019. This is during the same quarter when India’s overall smartphone shipment declined by 0.5%. As per the report, the top selling devices this quarter (Q2), were the Y17 and Y91, which shipped over 1.5million units.
Having secured and sustained growth leadership, vivo India has fortified its customer outreach by launching smartphones with innovative and ground-breaking technologies across price points. By launching devices in both the less than 20K segment (Y series) and the 20k plus segment (V series), vivo was able to secure the third position with 18% market share in Q2, 2019, up from 10% a year ago and 15% in Q1, 2019.
Sharing his thoughts on the accomplishments, Mr. Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India
said, “The continued growth momentum is a testimony to vivo’s innovation in products and an unremitting focus on customers. We have always believed in keeping the fundamentals right and building a competitive product portfolio that offers unique value. Both our budget-friendly Y series and innovation-led V series has received a tremendous response from our customers. India remains an important market for vivo globally. Going forward, we shall continue to revolutionize smartphone technology and surprise our customers with innovative products.”
Earlier in Q1 2019, the smartphone brand registered a phenomenal growth of 119 percent Y-o-Y as per Counterpoint Research, becoming the fastest growing brand in India.
Source: Businesswire