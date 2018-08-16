  • Download mobile app

16 Aug 2018, Edition - 1109, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Power supply to be suspended in parts of Chennai on August 17
  • Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
  • Jagat Prakash Nadda, Health Minister briefs media, says Atal Bihari Vajpayee still critical
  • PM Modi leaves AIIMS, Delhi after visiting critical Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • I have cancelled my work to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM
  • PM Modi reaches AIIMS as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical
  • BJP Chief Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reaches AIIMS, PM Modi expected shortly
  • Congress president Rahul Gandhi reaches AIIMS as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical
  • PM Modi speaks with CM Vijayan; 82 tourists stranded inside a bus in Munnar
  • Home Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived at AIIMS
Vivo Strengthens Its Manufacturing in India, Reinforces Make in India Commitment

by businesswireindia.com

August 16, 2018

Business Wire India

  • Expands Greater Noida facility with a strategic investment of additional INR 200 Crores
  • With increased demand across categories, Vivo is ramping up its production capacity with addition of SMT lines
Vivo, the innovative global premium smartphone brand, is proud to announce the expansion of its India manufacturing operations at the hi-tech manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. With investment of INR 300 crores till date, the facility has increased production to more than 2 million units per month, re-iterating Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’.
 
The newly added SMT lines are catering to the growing demand for Vivo smartphones in the country, including flagship devices like NEX and X21.
 
“The expansion of our state-of-the-art Greater Noida facility reflects Vivo’s commitment to India, and signifies the success of the Make in India program,” said Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India. “Our latest flagship – the NEX, has been manufactured at this facility which has been made possible through our consistent efforts and commitment towards making the region a manufacturing hub for our smartphones.”
 
With more than 5000 employees, the Greater Noida plant has a capacity of manufacturing almost 25 million products in a year. Besides manufacturing, the Greater Noida plants also resides a ‘Test Lab’ where the manufactured products undergo more than 1000 stringent levels of quality and durability tests.
 
Vivo NEX has been completely made in India and seen much success in the Indian market, establishing Vivo’s presence in the above 40K category. Leading e-commerce platform Amazon.in recognized NEX as ‘Amazon's Choice’ in the 40K-45K segment for the month of July. According to GfK Q2 2018 report, Vivo is the leader in the INR 20-30K segment.
 
Besides flagship devices like the X21 and NEX, Vivo will continue to manufacture and assemble smartphones in India across its category and price segments that include Y53, Y71, Y83, V9, and V9 Youth Source: Businesswire

