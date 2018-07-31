Watts Miners Disrupts the Global Crypto Space with Extraordinary Hash Rate Power

by businesswireindia.com

The global crypto community is currently abuzz with the capabilities of the recently launched cryptocurrency miners from Watts Miners. Unlike hundreds of ordinary products available in the market, they have introduced three extremely powerful miners offering a hash rate power of up to 1000 TH/s for Bitcoin. Built using the Watts Miners ASIC chip technology, these miners offer guaranteed return on investment in less than a month.

Though a relatively new concept, cryptocurrencies have now become extremely familiar in the world of finance and technology. Cryptocurrency mining is the process by which new cryptocurrencies are created. Hash rate power is a frequently used term in cryptocurrency mining, and is considered to be one of the most important determinants of the income perspective of the mining process. It can be defined as a measure of the power of the miner’s hardware and reflects the hash function computation frequency per second. Depending on their power, the performance of a crypto miner can be measured in KH/s (Kilo hash per second), MH/s (Mega hash per second), GH/s (Giga hash per second), and TH/s (Terra hashper second).

Watts Miners (www.wminers.com) is a team of experts that have been actively involved in the crypto industry since its very early days. The company’s three new crypto miners Watts Mini, Watts Miner, and Watts Rack were designed with the goal of delivering products that will ensure higher profitability for the users. The company has accomplished this objective by maximizing the hash rate to a level that has never been achieved in this industry. These miners can operate under multiple algorithms and are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Monero, and Dash. Mentioned below are the hash rate powers offered by the three miners

* Bitcoin: Watts Mini 120 TH/s, Watts Miner 250 TH/s, Watts Rack 1000 TH/s

* Litecoin: Watts Mini 30 GH/s, Watts Miner 50 GH/s, Watts Rack 200 GH/s

* Ethereum: Watts Mini 4 GH/s, Watts Miner 7 GH/s, Watts Rack 28 GH/s

* Monero: Watts Mini 200 KH/s, Watts Miner 300 KH/s, Watts Rack 1200 KH/s

* Dash: Watts Mini 1.1 TH/s, Watts Miner 1.7 TH/s, Watts Rack 6.8 TH/s

In order to stand out in a highly competitive market, Watts Miners has also included smart features such as closed-loop cooling system, noiseless fans, silent high-pressure pumps, super efficient radiators, and much more.

To find out more about Watts Miners and their exquisite range of products, please visit http://wminers.com/

About Watts Miners: Watts Miners is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team comprises of several top level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in New York, the company currently has manufacturing facilities in USA, Germany, China and Russia.

