WayCool Foods’ Outgrow Program Celebrates First Anniversary on Indian Farmers’ Day

by businesswireindia.com

More than 500 farmers attended the 1 st anniversary of Outgrow – agricultural extension program

anniversary of Outgrow – agricultural extension program Outgrow Agricultural Research Station (OARS) launched to help improve farm productivity and profitability in a sustainable manner

Indian Farmers’ Day was celebrated with ‘Reverse Santhai’ wherein the farmers are guests and companies are vendors showcasing emerging agri-tech products

On this occasion, WayCool launched its flagship Outgrow Agricultural Research Station (OARS) aimed to improve farm productivity and profitability in a sustainable manner, while growing safe to consume products.

The event was attended by over 500 farmers, 25 leading Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) across the country with significant representation from the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, and Telangana, various seed providers, and inputs companies. The event showcased latest technology and latest developments in the food and agriculture sector through product demos, new product launches, new seed varieties, and many more innovations with the aim to help farmers improve their productivity and profitability.

Outgrow is WayCool’s agricultural extension program that engages with farmers through the entire cultivation cycle, from planning to inputs to harvesting.

like the National Agro Foundation and the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research

WayCool Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd. celebrated the first anniversary of the ‘Outgrow’ program today at Bagalur, Hosur, Tamil Nadu.Speaking at the program, Sanjay Dasari, Co-Founder, WayCool Foods, said, “The program engages with farmers through their entire cultivation cycle, from planning to inputs to harvesting to substantially increase profitability of the farmer, reduce their risk, and guarantee farmers 270 days of steady income by leveraging a host of emerging technologies to measure soil health, ensure quality of inputs, capture agricultural practices, and measure output quality. The program partners with several companies, central and state governments, and renowned institutionsIn the last one year, since the launch of the Outgrow program, WayCool has worked with more than 200 farmers, cultivated over 250 acres, and harvested more than 20 crops spread across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.The second year of the program aims to impact thousands of farmers’ lives by transforming livelihoods of small-hold farmers by solving challenges faced during cultivation and facilitate in better crop planning, improved produce quality & productivity, lower cultivation costs, assured returns, and fair pricing.Speaking on the program, Sendhil Kumar Natarajan, Outgrow Head at WayCool, said, “.”Karthik Jayaraman, CEO & Co-Founder, WayCool Foods, commenting on the research station said,WayCool is focused towards achieving their mission of doubling farmer income and reducing food wastage in the agri supply chain.Source: Businesswire