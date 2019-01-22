Web Werks Is Now SAP Certified for Cloud Hosting

Business Wire IndiaIndia’s largest data center service provider today announced that it is now one of the only SAP Certified Providers of Cloud Hosting Services in India.
This extensive audit was conducted to validate if Web Werks Infrastructure and processes confirm to SAP’s high standards and are suitable to host mission-critical environments running SAP applications. This certification recognizes Web werks as having capabilities to sell and deliver Unmanaged and Managed Cloud Servers
with high performance Cloud Infrastructure Availability, Cloud Management, Cloud Security, Backup, and Disaster Recovery. This certification places Web Werks as a secure and reliable cloud service provider globally.
“We are proud to have met these high parameters necessary to receive this accreditation by SAP, which is essentially a seal of approval in the way Web Werks offers cloud solutions to the clients,
” said Nishant Rathi CEO Web Werks Data Centers
.
This certification also establishes Web Werks ability to deliver cloud services in support of SAP applications. To pass the certification audits, providers must meet high standards, demonstrating the maturity of their service management processes, proficiency of their employees, data-center capabilities and security, as well as redundancies and their back-up and disaster-recovery capabilities. SAP customers can benefit from comprehensive and innovative service offerings from Web Werks, which will help them meet their technical and security requirements in a hosted environment.
