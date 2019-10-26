Western Union Launches WU.com In India

by businesswireindia.com

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today launched its digital platform – WU.com in India, in association with YES BANK, one of the leading banks in the country, enabling customers in India to send money globally – 24/7.

With WU.com customers fund their transactions online through transfers from their national bank accounts and then have the ability to send money into bank accounts in many countries across major regions of the world, including North America, Europe, parts of Latin America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific1.

The announcement executes upon Western Union’s strategy to expand its services across emerging markets and open new growth areas as the company leverages its core cross-border assets – including global settlement capabilities, network, compliance and technology systems – to enable international cross-border payments in minutes.

During his visit to India, Hikmet Ersek, CEO, Western Union, said, “Western Union already has a strong brand and presence in India. By implementing new digital outbound payment options, we are empowering the rising middle class in India to create a borderless world through the ease of digital global money movement and enable economic opportunity globally.”

WU.com will serve Indian citizens participating in a globalized world wanting to access international education, medical services, travel and other services.

“YES BANK is pleased to collaborate with Western Union on offering outbound remittance services. We are well poised with the next phase of solutioning to cater to the burgeoning cross border outward remittances business with Western Union. This co-created solution is an extremely comprehensive one as it brings together all electronic payment mechanisms to the common benefit of Western Union’s customers through a single-window interface for remittances,” said Asit Oberoi, Global Head – Transaction Banking, YES BANK.

CUSTOMER GUIDANCE

In line with the local regulations, prior to the first use of the online service, customers are required to register on www.westernunion.com, then verify in-person with their valid PAN card and proof of address at any of the over 1,100 Yes Bank branches. After successful verification, customers will receive a notification confirming they can now conveniently send Western Union® money transfers anytime, with a few clicks, online.

For more information, customers can call the Western Union Customer Care toll free number at 1-800-102-7111, available from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Indian time from Monday to Sunday (from outside India, they can dial +91-73-147-87211), or send an email to [email protected] or refer to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) under the Quick Links section, at the bottom of the page on https://www.westernunion.com/in/en/home.html.

1. The countries you can send money through wu.com India are: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Vietnam, USA. Transfers within India are not available. Country list may change. Changes are subject to Western Union capability to undertake account payout.

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in more than 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

