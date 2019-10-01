WeWork to Withdraw S-1 Registration Statement

by businesswireindia.com

WeWork will file a request to withdraw the Registration Statement on Form S-1 that was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14.

Co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham said, “We have decided to postpone our IPO to focus on our core business, the fundamentals of which remain strong. We are as committed as ever to serving our members, enterprise customers, landlord partners, employees and shareholders. We have every intention to operate WeWork as a public company and look forward to revisiting the public equity markets in the future.”

