WEYTEC and Raytheon Team Up to Enhance Air Traffic Management Technology

WEY Technology (WEYTEC) and Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) have signed a teaming agreement to co-develop the next-generation air traffic controller workplaces called Multi-platform ATC Re-hosting Solution, or MARS.

Today in the U.S., air traffic controllers use Raytheon's Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System, or STARS, to provide safe and efficient aircraft spacing and sequencing guidance for more than 40,000 departing and arriving aircraft daily at both civilian and military airports. WEYTEC brings smart tech to airport command and control centers around the world through the transmission, control, distribution and display of real-time data critical to efficient flight operations.

"Our integrated KVM solutions are autonomous, scalable, and IP-based, which makes them ideal for complex multiscreen workplaces like those found in air traffic control management," said Armin Klingler, Chairman of the Board of WEY Group AG. "This strategic partnership will leverage both companies’ expertise to deliver the next generation workplace with broad applications for air traffic management agencies and the military."

The WEYTEC- Raytheon team aims to replace current systems with advanced, modern workstations that seamlessly integrate flight-critical applications, such as surveillance, weather, flight and airport data, onto touchscreens for enhanced airspace management.

"As the skies grow more crowded, controllers need the best technology to efficiently manage the airspace," said Matt Gilligan, vice president, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "Not only will MARS workstations make their jobs easier, they will make the world's airspace system safer."

About WEY Technology

WEY Technology is a Swiss-based global information technology company with 11 branches worldwide and representation in over 45 countries. WEYTEC specializes in KVM solutions that switch and distribute information sources in any combination to an unlimited number of desks, video walls and screens. First-class components, state-of-the-art manufacturing and Swiss workmanship guarantee the flawless quality of WEYTEC products.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

