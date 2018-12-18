Why Logistics Real Estate in India is the Next Big Thing, How to Use Blockchain to Secure Property Deals and Where to Buy in Case of Armageddon; These Are Just a Few of the Topics Covered in the Latest Issue of Savills Prospects

by businesswireindia.com

In the second edition of Prospects: Asia Pacific Real Estate Intelligence, the online magazine dedicated to commercial real estate in this region, we also cover the recovering Singapore office market, the Greater Bay Area and the market outlook for 2019.

Prospects includes research, data, forward-thinking features as well as views from Savills experts and guest columnist Henry Cheng, chief executive of Chongbang Group.

Hot topics in this issue of Prospects:

Property at the end of the world: where is the safest place to sit out the apocalypse?

How landlords can make green buildings pay

Why tourism is boosting Japan’s retail property market

Five things you need to think about for 2019

Antifragile: the importance of resilience in real estate investment

Christian F. Mancini, CEO, Asia Pacific (Ex Greater China), says: “The underlying demographic strength of developing Asia and its expanding middle class underpins real estate in this region. Markets such as India and Vietnam are more attractive to real estate investors than ever before.”

Raymond Lee, CEO, Greater China says “The new issue of Prospects looks at the fast-growing city of Wuhan and the development of the Greater Bay Area, two stories which show how the underlying growth in China will continue to drive the real estate market there and be a catalyst for growth elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region.”

Simon Smith, Head of Research & Consultancy, Asia Pacific, says: “Political and economic uncertainties are set to continue in 2019 however Asia Pacific presents a number of opportunities for real estate investors. In particular, we see technology having an increasing influence on property investment throughout the region.”

Prospects draws not only on Savills network of market experts, but also on our clients and contacts in the wider world of Asia Pacific real estate.

The publication covers a broad range of commercial real estate topics and the whole of the Asia Pacific region, but with a focus on capital markets and key investment destinations.

