Wipro and Nutanix Partner to Launch Digital Database Services (DDS)

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro’s Digital Database Services (DDS), built on Nutanix solutions for Databases including Nutanix HCI software and Nutanix Era, allows enterprises and users to provision and manage databases just-in-time, without prior knowledge of hardware, database software and associated configurations.

Cost reduction: Reduction of acquisition and operating costs of database, consolidation and effective utilization of resources (control sprawl, better lifecycle management), better utilization of database administrators’ time by allowing them to focus on innovations and optimizations.

Rapid provisioning : Delivery of services in minutes as compared to days; business lines, database administrators, or non-IT users can consume services through a self-service portal, reducing overall time.

: Delivery of services in minutes as compared to days; business lines, database administrators, or non-IT users can consume services through a self-service portal, reducing overall time. Innovative pricing : The as-a-service model makes cost predictable and easily dispersed to business units, ensuring service quality and customer satisfaction.

: The as-a-service model makes cost predictable and easily dispersed to business units, ensuring service quality and customer satisfaction. Reusability : The solution integrates with other third-party cloud management platform and orchestration tools to help reuse existing investment.

: The solution integrates with other third-party cloud management platform and orchestration tools to help reuse existing investment. Supportability : Support for multiple database technologies and versions.

: Support for multiple database technologies and versions. Automation: Enabling greater efficiency and faster change delivery with better quality and predictability.