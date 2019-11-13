Wipro Announces 5G Collaboration with Telecom Infra Project

by businesswireindia.com

Continuous physical end-to-end integration & validation of OpenRAN technologies developed within the TIP community Creation of a cost-effective, autonomous 5G-ready next generation, widely open-source-based OSS/BSS platform that harnesses the power of machine learning and advanced analytics, unlocking new business models and revenue streams. A modular end-to-end cyber security model A new optimized operations model, leveraging hyper automation through Wipro HOLMESTM AI & Automation Platform

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced it will work within the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to drive 5G adoption in the global communications service provider and enterprise markets.Launched in February 2016, TIP was started with the goal to accelerate the pace of innovation in the telecom industry. Wipro’s work within TIP will promote collaboration between Wipro’s 5G strategic initiative, academia and industry thought leaders across communications and Network Equipment Providers (NEP) industries worldwide.As part of its strategic 5G initiative, Wipro is investing significantly in the creation of a TIP-based blueprint for a 5G MNO reference architecture and a next generation 5G operational model. Wipro’s 5G TIP investment addresses four key distinct areas:Wipro’s role will be to provide interoperability lab services and the end-to-end roll-out and transformation of 5G wireless networks with innovative software-based solutions.In addition, Wipro’s 5G TIP collaboration leverages its Engineering NXT offerings, enabling innovation at scale to build products, platforms and wireless technologies for 500+ clients across multiple industries. Wipro’s engineering competencies cover the entire 5G value chain, from the creation of new 5G chips, software engineering for NFV & SDN, OSS& BSS automation and comprehensive testing and validation services.said, “With over 25 years of experience in Telecom Product and Solution engineering, Wipro has been a prominent implementation partner for leading Telecommunications and Communication Service Providers and Network Equipment Providers. Our Engineering NXT approach is the synthesis of our broad industry design experience for creating connected devices, software and data platforms to drive customer innovation at scale. Working within TIP, we will be able to deliver the next generation wireless solutions that will have the potential to revolutionize the wireless industry.”In 2018, Wipro created its 5G engineering practice and started engaging with customers, research partners, academia, NEPs and CSPs. A 5G lab was set up in Bangalore to incubate some of the potential use cases of 5G. Wipro’s 5G labs will be extended throughout 2020 globally. Wipro has strong IP in the telecom vertical with 173 patents (13 being 5G-related).“At TIP we recognize the important role that system integrators play in our ever-expanding ecosystem. I am excited that Wipro is taking an active role in the TIP community to promote collaboration around OpenRAN technology and 5G adoption,” said. “This type of collaboration is fundamental to TIP’s mission, and we welcome their efforts to move the industry forward.”Source: Businesswire