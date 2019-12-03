Wipro Announces Advanced Cloud SOC Service Powered by Microsoft Azure Sentinel

by businesswireindia.com

Proprietary use-case creation framework with industry specific use-case libraries Periodic service self-assessment on Log sources, use-case efficacy; benchmarking these facets to Lockheed Martin Kill chain and MITRE framework Factory model System Integration for quick onboarding of event sources and creation of use-cases Building security unique playbooks to automate workflow and processes, and leverage Azure Sentinel SOAR capabilities

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of advanced cloud Security Operations Centre (SOC) services using Microsoft Azure Sentinel.As part of this integration, Wipro will offer managed cloud SOC services with built in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Orchestration capabilities for rapid threat detection and response for its clients across hybrid cloud environments. In addition, AI based capabilities of Wipro HOLMESwill be used to measure the risk factors against compliance standards. Apart from a large pool of skilled and experienced cyber incident responders and threat hunters, Wipro’s Security Intelligence service will bring in the following differentiators:Wipro is enhancing its cloud threat management capabilities in the form of an adaptive, intelligent and cloud-native SOC for single or multi-cloud customers. The partnership will focus on overall cloud security portfolio and will help Wipro’s clients to accelerate their cloud journey, while also realising cloud benefits by doing business securely.said, “This unique cloud-native SOC capability will act as a catalyst in advanced threat hunting, detection, rapid remediation and protection in the cloud. We continue to provide advanced cloud security services to our clients and the partnership with Microsoft reinforces our commitment to bolster our cloud threat response service offerings.”“We want to empower our customers and provide them with the best technology and tools to help secure and modernize their environments”“While cybersecurity is complex, it doesn’t have to be complicated, and Wipro’s integration helps organizations demystify cloud security and remediate security risks.”Source: Businesswire