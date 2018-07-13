  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
13 Jul 2018, Edition - 1095, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharamam takes on UN Secretary-General, calls UNHRC Report ‘flawed’
  • ‘Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s threat should not be taken lightly’, says Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman, JKNPP
  • Kulgam J&K: Now, an attack on cops, heavy exchange of fire is underway
  • Terrorists attack CRPF jawans deployed at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag of South Kashmir. Two CRPF jawans got critically injured
  • ‘Don’t forget 1987’, warns Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing a women welfare programme in Panchkula when he made the statement
  • BJP President Amit Shah is set to visit Telangana today
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Wipro Cited as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America

by businesswireindia.com

July 13, 2018

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America. The report, authored by Mark D. Ray, William Maurer, David Edward Ackerman, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen and Robert Naegle was published on June 18, 2018.
 
This Magic Quadrant evaluated 20 leading service providers on their ability to deliver Data Center Managed Services (DCMSs) across North America. DCMSs are composed of Data Center Outsourcing (DCO), Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services (HIMSs), Private Cloud Managed Services, ERP Hosting Managed Services, Mainframe Managed Services, Data Center Transformation and Cloud Migration Services, Infrastructure Utility Services (IUS), Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM), Edge Data Center Managed Services.
 
According to Gartner analysts, “Leaders perform skillfully. They have a clear vision of the market’s direction and develop competencies to maintain their leadership. They shape the market, rather than follow it.”
 
Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are excited to be positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America. The citation is a validation of our relentless focus on accelerating our customers’ digital journey through our investments in technology offerings such as the Wipro BoundaryLess Datacenter platform, our partnership ecosystem and commitment to continuous innovation.”
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿