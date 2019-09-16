Wipro, Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center Ink Strategic Partnership

by businesswireindia.com

its strategic partnership with i4.0MC – Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center GmbH (I4.0MC), Germany, to drive digital transformation in manufacturing companies.

I4.0MC is based out of Aachen, Germany, and is an integral part of the world-renowned RWTH Aachen Campus. It is headed by functional and technical experts of the manufacturing domain and industrial processes.

This evaluation helps companies prioritize, align and control digitization activities across the entire organization.

This partnership will promote collaboration between academia and industry thought leaders across manufacturing industries such as Automotive, Consumer Goods, Industrial Manufacturing, Oil and Gas and Life Sciences. Wipro’s experienced team of consultants, aligned to the core manufacturing industries, will support their clients through their end-to-end I4.0MC-led transformation journey.

Dipl.-Inform. Christian Hocken, MBA, Managing Partner

said, “We are looking forward to the cooperation with a leading technology company. Our competences complement each other in an ideal way. We are providing the management frameworks and tools while Wipro will be realizing the digital transformation. Together we will be able to serve our customers with tailor-made transformation projects to become a data-driven, agile company.”

Wipro helps global organizations in their Industrie 4.0-adoption journey through its comprehensive suite of offerings, which cover advisory and consulting services, industry solutions, platform services and application services. The company’s focus is to enable and support manufacturers across industries through all stages of their digital transformation journey – from assessment to implementation.

“Manufacturing organizations today have a disordered landscape of isolated POCs and prototypes that do not create any benefit to the business. Through our partnership we will help these companies define and implement the right measures to apply technology effectively,” said Dr.-Ing. Tobias Harland, Senior Manager Industrial Practice.

Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Limited

said, “With over 20 years of experience in Industrial Automation and Shop Floor technologies, Wipro has been a prominent

implementation partner for global organizations in recent years. Our EngineeringNXT offerings are based on the key Industry 4.0 pillars including real-time capability, advance Analytics with AI/ML, Decision Support Systems and Cyber Physical Systems. This partnership will help us enable the end-to-end transformation for manufacturers led by Industry 4.0 programs. Subsequently, we can roll out and implement vertical industry solutions and platforms that harness the power of machine learning and advanced analytics, unlocking new business models and revenue streams.”

