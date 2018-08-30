Wipro Joins BiTA to Drive Blockchain Adoption in the Transportation Industry

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) to spearhead the development of blockchain standards and drive blockchain adoption in the transportation industry.BiTA is an industry group dedicated to establishing blockchain standards for the freight industry. It was formed by experienced technology and transportation professionals to create a forum for the development of blockchain standards and education for the freight industry. The group provides a platform to develop and embrace common frameworks and standards using which industry participants can build innovative blockchain applications. Wipro intends to use this platform to help ideate platform-agnostic blockchain standards for the logistics and transportation industry.said, “We are excited to welcome Wipro to the BiTA family. Our aim was to bring together leading companies operating in the freight technology industries that are interested in the development of blockchain technology. We look forward to working closely with Wipro’s blockchain experts to drive enterprise scale blockchain adoption for global transportation organizations, specifically around use cases such as supply chain traceability, trade finance, provenance, fraud detection and compliance management. Owing to Wipro’s strong domain and technology expertise, and dedicated focus on blockchain, we look forward to its support and contribution to define, design and develop blockchain standards definition for the transportation industry.”Wipro helps global organizations in their blockchain adoption journey through its comprehensive suite of offerings, which cover ecosystem services, advisory and consulting services, industry solutions, platform services and application services. The company’s focus is to drive the design and development of production-grade blockchain solutions for industry use cases, leveraging its strong portfolio of patents and IPs, pre-built frameworks, industry solutions and technology assets.said, “Our membership with BiTA is reflective of our commitment to be an integral part of blockchain-driven transformation in the transportation industry. We will collaborate with BiTA and our customers to take a business use-case approach and leverage blockchain to solve complex new-age logistics and transportation issues. We also look forward to actively contributing to the standards for the use of blockchain in the transportation and logistics industry, and working closely with our global customers to bring these standards to action in their blockchain journey.”Source: Businesswire