  • Download mobile app
01 Aug 2019, Edition - 1479, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Supreme Court to transfer all Unnao incident related cases to New Delhi from Lucknow
  • Pakistan economy so dire Imran Khan wants to cut roti, naan prices
  • PM Modi to address annual UN General Assembly session on Sept 28
  • Highly gratified by cooperation from ‘great friend’ India on Iran: US
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Wipro Launches Co-Innovation Center With Amazon Web Services

by businesswireindia.com

August 1, 2019

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today unveiled the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad, a state-of-the-art immersive co-innovation center in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Wipro, with its skilled team of AWS-certified employees, is an innovation-led technology partner for clients in their continuous business transformation journey.
 
This state-of-the-art ‘innovation-in-action’ center, located in Wipro’s campus at Kodathi, Bengaluru, will enable Wipro to develop and showcase its offerings on AWS Cloud for clients across industry sectors. The center will serve as a multi-disciplinary customer showcase hub for specialized teams to ideate, collaborate, develop and deliver futuristic solutions, leveraging AWS Cloud services in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, augmented and virtual reality, among others.
 
This center allows an integrated delivery approach that facilitates accelerated cloud adoption for enterprises, and will help clients improve agility, security and optimize costs to drive superior business performance.
 
From developing and creating leading-edge solutions to achieving Premier Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Wipro has developed deep expertise in AWS Cloud services to deliver transformational cloud programs. This center further reinforces Wipro and AWS’s shared commitment to deliver innovative solutions and provide exceptional customer service.

Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President – Cloud, Wipro Limited said, “The Wipro-AWS Launch Pad showcases what we do best – envisioning the future and creating transformative solutions for our customers. With our expertise in AWS Cloud Services, we are excited to support our customers’ continuous business transformation journey through the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad.”

Ed Lenta, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amazon Web Services added, “Wipro is raising the bar with the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad by demonstrating the truly innovative experiences that can be developed on AWS. As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premium Consulting Partner driving some of our largest and most transformational projects, it’s great to see Wipro’s powerful vision for customer experiences come alive in such an engaging and immersive way.”
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿