Wipro Partners with Moogsoft to Deliver Next-Gen AIOps Solutions

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and Moogsoft, a pioneer and leading provider of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), today announced a partnership. Wipro will leverage Moogsoft’s industry-leading platform to deliver next-generation artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) solutions for its customers.

Moogsoft’s AIOps platform, powered by purpose-built Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, helps IT teams in the real-time detection and remediation of IT incidents across applications, networks and IT infrastructure, ensuring continuous service delivery for customers. Wipro HOLMES™, Wipro’s AI and Automation platform, in partnership with Moogsoft, will provide end-to-end capabilities in AIOps transformation. This partnership will help customers dramatically improve the business availability of IT through unified alert management, root cause analysis, proactive anomaly detection and predictive capabilities. It will enable Wipro to accelerate its customers’ digital transformation journey, and deliver increased business agility, developer productivity, and improved user experience.

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “Moogsoft is an industry leader and our key partner in the AIOps solutions space. We have also invested in the company through Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Wipro Limited. Moogsoft’s industry-leading AIOps platform will enable our customers to adopt a more proactive and situation-aware incident management approach. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen our AIOps practice for the managed services provider market.”

Phil Tee, CEO and Founder, Moogsoft said, “Wipro has built an impressive AIOps practice to help global organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, which demand continuous service assurance. The combined might of Moogsoft and Wipro will transform the economics of IT Operations and IT support alike by enabling proactive detection of outages, early warning of relevant alerts, and reduced actionable workloads on IT and DevOps teams. The patented capabilities of our AIOps platform, combined with Wipro’s market reach and strong managed services portfolio, will enable customers to become more agile and reduce business risks.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Moogsoft

Moogsoft is a pioneer and leading provider of AIOps solutions that help IT teams work faster and smarter. With patented AI analyzing billions of events daily across the world’s most complex IT environments, the Moogsoft AIOps platform helps the world’s top enterprises avoid outages, automate service assurance, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Founded in 2011, Moogsoft has more than 120 customers worldwide including SAP SuccessFactors, American Airlines, GoDaddy, Yahoo! and HCL Technologies. It has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and outsourcing organizations, including AWS, Cisco, and Wipro. Moogsoft® and the Moogsoft logo are proprietary trademarks of Moogsoft Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies. Website: www.moogsoft.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

