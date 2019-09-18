Wipro positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America

by businesswireindia.com

“This Magic Quadrant evaluates the abilities of service providers to deliver data center managed services. These include DCO, HIMS, private cloud services, mainframe services, ERP hosting, data center transformation, cloud migration services, edge data center managed services and other IUS. Services are enabled by RIM services, IA services and software-defined infrastructures.

The full report can be found

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America. The report, authored by Mark Ray, Daniel Barros, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Andrew Miljanovski, was published on June 13, 2019. Wipro has been positioned as a Leader in this research report for the second consecutive year.According to Gartner analysts, “Leaders perform. They have a clear vision of the market’s direction and develop competencies to maintain their leadership. They shape the market, rather than follow it.”said, “We believe that Wipro’s position as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America, for the second consecutive year, reflects our commitment to our customers, and is a testament to the value we bring to them. Our best in-class services and continual investments in technologies like Wipro’s cloud studio, DevOps, software defined everything (SDx), Wipro Holmes™ are helping our clients keep pace with innovation and accelerating their digital journey.”Source: Businesswire