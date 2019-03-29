Wipro Positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, 2019

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, 2019. The report authored by Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, Scot MacLellan, Ross Winser, Brandon Medford was released on February 26, 2019.
This Magic Quadrant is focused on MSPs that have deep technical expertise with hyperscale providers, effective cloud management platforms (CMPs), and managed services that leverage automation, where possible.
According to Gartner, “By 2024, more than 50% of cloud service deals will include both application development services and cloud infrastructure professional and managed services, up from 10% in 2019.” “Previous versions of this Magic Quadrant named this market the “Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers. In the 2018 report, we noted the professional services market has become as important, if not more important, than the managed service market.” “The MSPs must also possess the ability to deliver cloud-optimized solutions, regardless of whether a customer is deploying new cloud-native applications or migrating legacy workloads from an existing traditional data center. This depth of expertise and technical integration, including exploiting the API-enabled automation of hyperscale providers, distinguishes these MSPs from data center outsourcing (DCO) providers.”
Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President – Cloud Services, Wipro Limited
said, “Wipro is excited to be named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. We continue to demonstrate our leadership in providing industrialized solutions to help our clients accelerate their cloud journey. Our ‘business-first and cloud-first’ strategy coupled with investments in vertical IPs positions us uniquely to enhance customer experience, drive business agility and generate data-driven insights for our customers. Our Cloud Studio supports the ‘lift and shift’ of applications to cloud, re-platforming using infrastructure-as-a-code principles, refactoring and cloud-native development using Wipro’s IPs and partner tool sets.”
Please click here
to view the complete report.
Source: Businesswire