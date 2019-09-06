Wipro Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2019 Vendor Assessment

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US44514819).
The report highlights Wipro’s strengths in providing high-touch customer service for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) service engagements with its next-generation tools and methodologies. Wipro’s AI services act as a key enabler for its clients in building intelligent enterprises by helping them embed intelligence into their business processes and applications leveraging a broad range of Intellectual property (IP)-based platform offerings.
According to the report, industry buyers have advocated Wipro for its breadth and depth of IP and tools to deliver AI services and its ability to provide customer service (particularly onsite) and resolve problems or issues related to customer service. IDC rates Wipro highly in terms of its strategies around platforms and next-generation tools and methodologies and its breadth of AI services offerings.
Jayant Prabhu, Vice President and Global Head, Data, Analytics & AI, Wipro Limited
said, “Being a leader in AI services market is a testament to our consulting driven approach to enable organizations transform into intelligent enterprises by leveraging our in-depth AI services. We help our customers in this transformation journey by leveraging a strong knowledge ecosystem to build scalable AI/ML capability coupled with innovative execution models such as crowdsourcing.”
Rohit Adlakha, Global Head, Wipro HOLMESä and Chief Information Officer, Wipro Limited
said, “This accolade is a recognition of our investments in developing our own IPs such as Wipro HOLMESä and Wipro’s Data Discovery Platform to offer insights-driven applied AI and automation solutions. This combined with our ability to leverage platforms and products from partners has created tremendous value for our customers.”
Wipro HOLMES™ represents Wipro’s integrated automation capabilities across infrastructure, applications and business process services, delivered through a comprehensive blend of tasks, processes, and cognitive technologies. These capabilities have been deployed for over 350 clients across industries.
Please click here
to access the report.
