Wipro Recognized as 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for Ninth Successive Year

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company today announced that it has been recognized by the Ethisphere®
Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the world’s most ethical companies for the ninth year in succession.
The Ethisphere®
Institute has announced the list of 132 companies representing 51 industries from across 21 countries who have earned their place in the coveted 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® list
.
The World's Most Ethical Companies honour is reserved for only those companies that prioritise ethical behaviour and understand the correlation between values-based leadership and overall business success. The recognition is a testimony to the company’s unwavering commitment to integrity, fairness and transparency backed by strong values which has made it a trusted global brand.
Rishad Premji, Chairman
, Wipro Limited
said, “We are honoured to be ranked amongst Ethisphere World’s Most Ethical Companies for the ninth year in succession. At Wipro, ethical and responsible conduct has been an integral part of the way we think and act, since inception. Our values articulated through the Spirit of Wipro and our brand promise, reflect this in full measure. In the world we live in today, a corporation that does not commit itself in letter and spirit to a more sustainable, just and equitable world, will be failing in its primary duty. At Wipro, our attempt has always been to go beyond what is required by compliance and to do the right things both at our workplace and in our communities outside.”
Timothy Erblich
, CEO, Ethisphere
said, “This is truly a time to celebrate incredible achievements. When we initiated the World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition in 2007, the concept of companies proactively aligning profits and purpose seemed unlikely. However, leading CEOs and organizations continue to prove our long-held hypothesis that conducting ethical business is the key to maximizing profits.”
The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient®
(EQ) framework that analyses over 200 data points on parameters such as culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process captures the best practices of the global organizations and presents each company with a comprehensive analytical scorecard.
The complete list of 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees/
