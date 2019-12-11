Wipro Recognized as a Leader in Artificial Intelligence Consultancies by Independent Research Firm

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has been recognized as a “Leader” by global research and advisory firm

Forrester Research Inc. in its report, The Forrester Wave™: AI Consultancies, Q3 2019.

The firm evaluated participating companies by researching, analyzing and scoring them on 23 different criteria across three main categories – current offering, strategy and market presence.

The report highlights that, “Wipro comes to the table with strategic approaches and best practices to engage the right internal experts and stakeholders, according to clients.” The report also states that Wipro’s

Addressing pricing concerns in what is a niche and specialized skill, Wipro offers a number of value-based pricing models designed around

Intellectual property (IP)-based platform offerings augmented by a flexible business model through Topcoder, enabling

Commenting on Wipro’s recognition in the Forrester report, Jayant Prabhu,