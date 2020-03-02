Wipro Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ Healthcare IT Security Services Assessment 2020

by businesswireindia.com

today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ Healthcare IT Security Services Assessment with Service Provider Landscape 2020.Wipro was positioned as a leader basis its balanced portfolios in IT security segments to offer large-scale security transformation to healthcare enterprises. Wipro stays ahead of the curve through its continued investments in next-generation security solutions and industry partnerships to improve its offerings portfolio. Wipro has leveraged its strong healthcare-specific cybersecurity framework in consultative projects for improved client delivery.The report evaluated the capabilities of 13 healthcare IT security service providers globally and mapped them on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ basis several vision and capability, and market impact-related parameters.said, “Our innovative Cyber Defense Platform that integrates multiple cloud environments has assisted healthcare customers with security operations, security monitoring and risk governance in their cloud migration journey. Our partnership ecosystem has helped us co-innovate our differentiated verification and validation capabilities, and has given us the flexibility to offer outcome-based pricing models to our healthcare clients. Our rating as a ‘Leader’ underlines the success of our strategy in this segment.”said, “With data breaches on the rise and patient data privacy concerns increasing, healthcare organizations have come to realize that security is not solely an IT risk, but a critical business challenge. Addressing these issues is made more difficult by siloed data, a shortage of security talent, and an inability to drive effective employee awareness to establish pervasive security controls. Wipro’s investment in internal IP, a strong consulting-led engagement construct, and talent management, coupled with its ability to deal with on-the-ground challenges, has helped it garner increasing mindshare among healthcare enterprises looking for a strategic cybersecurity services partner.”Source: Businesswire