Wipro Rolls out Total Operations System (TOPS) CREW for Global Airlines

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced the roll-out of Total Operations System (TOPS) CREW, a fully-integrated IT product suite for global airlines.Developed jointly by Wipro and Qatar Airways in an innovative co-investment model, TOPS is one of the most advanced products available in the aviation market, today. It helps in increasing the safety awareness, efficiency and profitability of airline operations.TOPS is a suite of products to which TOPS CREW is the latest addition. TOPS CREW helps airlines manage all major processes related to crew management such as leave bidding & planning, crew training and crew tracking. This product helps maximize productivity by managing crew operations, optimizing costs and reducing operational delays.TOPS CREW provides a powerful ‘what-if’ analysis tool allowing airlines to prepare, review and compare various solutions to address business problems. Its dynamic rule-checking ability ensures all real-time changes are checked for regulatory compliance, airline-stipulated requirements and also highlights violations of crew legality. TOPS CREW is also fully compliant with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) requirements.said, “The TOPS product suite reinforces our commitment to developing cutting-edge products and platforms for the aviation market and supporting the digital transformation journey of our customers. TOPS is a manifestation of our strategy to address whitespaces in the aviation industry by investing in technology products. I am confident that global airlines will derive immense value and benefit from this strategic product.”said, “The airlines of the future want a holistic and integrated view of their operations spanning passengers, aircraft and crew. They are increasingly investing in digitalization to achieve this. TOPS is a unique product suite that has the potential to transform the Operations Control Center (OCC) of airlines into an Integrated Operations Center (IOC) where cross-functional teams can analyze data and make decisions, collaboratively. We see significant business opportunities in the global aviation sector and are confident that we can leverage these through innovative products such as TOPS.”As a partner in the development, Qatar Airways is also the first customer to successfully implement the TOPS product suite across both flight operations and crew management.said, “At Qatar Airways, technology is at the heart of everything we do. We share a long history of partnership with Wipro, and are very pleased that the jointly developed TOPS CREW product suite can now help further maximize productivity and increase efficiency across our rapidly expanding global route network, served by our ultra-modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft.”TOPS covers the entire spectrum of business processes of an airline’s flight and crew operations that includes long-term and short-term maintenance planning, day-to-day operations support including tail assignment, movement control and flight tracking. The TOPS platform uses Operations Research (OR)-based tools for complex optimization problems such as tail assignment and maintenance planning. TOPS is offered in both ‘On-premise’ and ’Software-as-a-Service’ (SaaS) models.Source: Businesswire