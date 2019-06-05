Wipro to Acquire International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI), a Global Interoperability Solutions Company

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI), a global digital engineering and manufacturing solutions company.ITI is a world leader in Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) interoperability software services. Through its key solutions for Model Based Enterprise (MBE), data interoperability and data migration, ITI provides the building blocks for Industry 4.0, to help build ‘next generation’ digital enterprises.Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Milford, Ohio, USA, ITI has offices in the United Kingdom, Italy, Israel and Germany and directly provides software products and services to some of the world’s leading manufacturers across aerospace, automotive, healthcare and other segments. ITI has long-standing partnerships with leading CAD, Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) and PLM vendors, providing a variety of vendor/OEM integration and interoperability solutions.ITI’s offerings and solutions will be consolidated as a part of Wipro’s Industrial & Engineering Services business and will function as a wholly-owned US subsidiary of the company. Wipro’s Industrial & Engineering Services provides customers with a platform to innovate and engineer the next generation of products and platforms at scale, using an approach termed as ‘EngineeringNXT’.“As enterprises innovate and invest in ‘EngineeringNXT’, they are looking for ways to build a Digital Thread across design, engineering, and manufacturing. This acquisition complements Wipro’s core strengths in Industry 4.0 and allows us to offer end-to-end solutions in Digital Engineering and Manufacturing. We are pleased to welcome ITI’s employees and are confident that their unique offerings and solutions will add value to our organization,” said“Our customers and employees will benefit from the synergies of ITI and Wipro’s combined portfolio of offerings,” said. “Clients will gain access to Wipro’s global services and ITI’s innovative solutions to accelerate the adoption of digital manufacturing initiatives. We are pleased to become a part of the Wipro family.”The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending September 30, 2019.Source: Businesswire