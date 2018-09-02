  • Download mobile app

Edition - 1146, Sunday

Wipro wins Over $1.5 Billion Deal from Alight Solutions

by businesswireindia.com

September 2, 2018

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has won a 10-year engagement to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight Solutions LLC, a leader in technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and finance solutions.
 
This deal will result in revenues of USD $1.5 to $1.6 billion for Wipro over the tenure. This is Wipro’s largest win to date.
 
This engagement will enable the digital transformation of Alight’s offerings across health, wealth, HR and finance solutions, and enhance the employee experience of Alight’s clients by leveraging Wipro’s industry-leading strengths in digital technologies, cognitive automation and data analytics.
 
“Our industry-leading partnership with Wipro will enhance our client experience by drawing on Wipro’s leading position in automation and innovation, while allowing Alight to invest in its health, wealth and cloud-based solutions to meet the needs of our clients,” said Chris Michalak, Chief Executive Officer, Alight Solutions.
 
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be chosen by Alight as their long-term strategic partner in their enterprise transformation journey to bring digital experiences and offerings to employees and employers globally. This is a testimony to the capabilities we have built through our strategic investments in Wipro Digital, cloud platforms and cognitive platform Wipro HOLMES™. We will leverage this expertise to digitalize and modernize Alight’s core across platforms, technologies and operations.”
Source: Businesswire

