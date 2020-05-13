  • Download mobile app
13 May 2020, Edition - 1765, Wednesday
WNS Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

by businesswireindia.com

May 13, 2020

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, announced the filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report was filed with the SEC on May 1, 2020. The document is also available on the Company’s website at www.wns.com. Shareholders may request a printed copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending a written request to the Company Secretary, Mourant Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, of 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands ([email protected], attention: Michael Lynam, telephone: +44 1534 676 091) or [email protected], attention: Gopi Krishnan.
Source: Businesswire

