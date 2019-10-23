WNS Honored at the 2019 “Stevie” Awards

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that the company has won 10 prestigious “Stevie” Awards at the 2019 Annual International Business Awards. WNS’ CEO, Keshav R. Murugesh, was honored with the Gold “Stevie” Award for Executive of the Year in the Computer Services category. The award recognizes Keshav’s achievements as a visionary business head, industry statesman, social evangelist, and thought leader. Additionally, WNS won nine “Stevies” in categories including cloud-based insurance solutions
, Corporate Social Responsibility
, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning
, FinTech
, Competitive Intelligence, and Customer Care
.
“We are honored to receive this recognition at this year’s Stevie Awards, and believe this is a testament to our unwavering commitment to clients, employees and the communities around us,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, WNS’ CEO. “Our strategic investment programs focused on enhancing domain expertise, digital capabilities, and advanced analytics have helped us create a differentiated and leadership position in the BPM space.”
The "Stevie” Awards, also known as the International Business Awards, are one of the world’s premium business recognition programs. In its 16th
year, the 2019 awards included 4,000 nominations from organizations across industries and geographies. More than 200 global professionals served as judges for this year’s winners.
Source: Businesswire