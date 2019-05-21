WNS Named a ‘Leader’ and ‘Star Performer’ in Property & Casualty Insurance Business Process Services by Everest Group

by businesswireindia.com

(NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been named a ‘Leader’ and a ‘Star Performer’ in Everest Group’s 2019 PEAK Matrix™ assessment for

Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPO

.

“We are pleased to be named a ‘Leader’ and ‘Star Performer’ in the P&C Insurance BPO space. This marks the fifth consecutive year we have been named a ‘Leader’ by Everest Group, and this recognition is a testament to our domain-focused approach and end-to-end capabilities across the P&C value chain,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “WNS continues to deliver innovative industry-specific solutions by “co-creating” with our clients. These solutions effectively combine our deep domain expertise, technology and automation, and advanced analytics capabilities to help our clients increase efficiency and improve their competitive positioning.”

“WNS has distinctively focused on establishing itself as a strategic partner for P&C insurance carriers by building domain expertise, advanced analytics and actuarial services, and targeted automation interventions. A client-oriented vision and focus on developing talent for the digital future allows it to deliver a compelling value proposition that resonates with the marketplace and helped it grow substantially in 2018,” Skand Bhargava, Practice Director Everest Group.

The Everest Group report named WNS a ‘Leader’ based on the company’s comprehensive coverage of the P&C insurance value chain, and ability to combine domain-led operations with digital solutions and embedded analytics. WNS was cited for its ability to service a wide range of clients including carriers, brokers, and underwriters across multiple lines of business such as personal, commercial, and specialty insurance. The report also highlights that WNS has the most well-balanced geographic footprint in the P&C space, and a solid breadth of service offerings including actuarial, claims processing, policy administration, and underwriting. In addition to its position as a ‘Leader’, WNS was also named a ‘Star Performer’ based on

its positive year-on-year movement on the PEAK Matrix

.

WNS is a trusted partner to more than 35 insurance and re-insurance clients, delivering end-to-end solutions across the P&C insurance landscape. WNS provides clients a wide range of specialized, industry-specific solutions powered by technology, automation and

advanced analytics

, and supporting operations across front, middle and back office. The company offers flexible commercial models including variable pricing and risk-sharing designed to align business objectives and help drive the client’s transformation journey.

