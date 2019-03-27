WNS Named a Leader by NelsonHall for Customer Experience Services in Energy & Utilities

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading global Business Process Management (BPM) company, has been ranked as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s NEAT vendor evaluation for overall Customer Experience (CX) in Energy and Utilities (E&U). According to the report, WNS delivers both immediate benefits and the ability to meet future client requirements on the strength of its deep domain expertise, dedicated technology platforms, advanced analytics, and digital transformation capabilities.
“We are pleased to receive this recognition of our differentiated positioning in helping Energy and Utilities clients deliver superior customer experience. For the E&U sector, we have created unique solutions across meter-to-cash, social media, digital voice assistance, connected home, and IoT. Our ability to innovate and “co-create” unique offerings with our clients is helping them drive digital transformation and improved competitive positioning,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.
Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst, NelsonHall said “WNS’ dedicated tool stack with domain platforms, proprietary sector maturity matrix, transformation roadmap, and strong analytics experience enhances Energy & Utilities industry on the verge of large-scale digital transformation. WNS is well suited to address the needs of the modern utility customer who expects the same level of convenience, immediacy, and personalization as their leading digital brands.”
WNS offers an array of services for the E&U industry
across “meter-to-cash
”, CX consulting, social media enablement, and procurement. WNS solutions are underpinned by analytics
, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and internet of things. Today, WNS has more than 3,700 CX experts servicing E&U clients in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Australia.
