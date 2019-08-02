WNS to Manage Finance & Accounting Processes for GFG Alliance

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced a new partnership with GFG Alliance, an international group of businesses with an integrated business model that encompasses mining, energy generation, metals, and engineering. WNS will manage the Finance & Accounting (F&A)
processes for GFG Alliance with further opportunities to expand scope into other support functions for GFG Alliance entities.
“We are delighted to collaborate with GFG Alliance in Australia. We are constantly exploring new ways to co-create future-ready functions with Chief Financial Officers & Chief Human Resources Officers, enabling them to drive the transformation agenda for their businesses. We are confident that our strategic capabilities, in-depth business understanding, and robust portfolio of solutions will help us create value that delivers outperformance for GFG Alliance”, said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.
“As a global alliance of businesses, we are in a period of rapid expansion and change. This partnership with WNS is in line with our vision, and allows us to share best practice and experience from across the world, facilitating consolidation and optimization of our operations,” said Sanjeev Gupta, Executive Chairman and CEO, GFG Alliance.
WNS’ F&A function has over 10,500 professionals delivering end-to-end support to the CFO’s office for over 95 global clients. The company is an industry leader in procurement outsourcing
, with more than 2,600 experts offering end-to-end Source-to-pay (S2P) capabilities. WNS has over 150 onshore Category experts, delivery models aligned to 10+ industry verticals, a dedicated Sourcing Center of Excellence (CoE), a Category training academy, transformation capabilities, technology-enabled solutions, and a customer-centric focus. In the area of HRO, WNS has been offering end-to-end HR-BPM
solutions for over a decade, enabling clients to reduce their cost of operations and streamline HR processes so that they can focus on strategic initiatives.
