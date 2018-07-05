  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ‘Our request is under active consideration on Malaysian side’, says Raveesh Kumar, MEA on Zakir Naik’s extradition
  • Metro services disrupted in the Capital
  • Big jolt for the people of Karnataka as Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy hikes tax on petrol and diesel prices.
  • Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter: Mumbai man arrested from Ahmedabad
  • Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld by JNU High level inquiry committee over Feb 9 incident, Khanaiya Kumar’s fine too upheld
  • Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi are protesting against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss outside Vijay TV office
  • Two bikers opened fire in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, 33 year old dead and 1 critically injured
  • Zakir Naik to be deported to India soon, he has been staying in Malaysia
  • Punjab CM issues mandatory dope test for govt employees, Capt Amarinder Singh to weed out drug problem in his state
  • PFI link in the campus carnage in Kerala, cops confirmed it was Islamic hate that killed 20 year old Abhimanyu
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

WNS to Release Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 19, 2018

by businesswireindia.com

July 5, 2018

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2019 first quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
 
Following the release, WNS management will host a call on July 19, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Gillette will review the results of the fiscal 2019 first quarter ended June 30, 2018 on the teleconference.
 
To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 8939945.
 
A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 8939945, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿